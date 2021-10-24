World looking up to India after vax milestone, says PM Modi

New Delhi :

Modi made the remarks during his meeting with Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers who said his leadership was a key factor in India being able to administer 100 crore doses of the jabs in just about nine months.





The domestic vaccine manufacturers appreciated the vision and dynamic leadership of the prime minister in providing continuous guidance and support towards the development of the vaccines, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.





They also praised the never-seen-before collaboration between the government and the industry, and applauded the regulatory reforms, simplified procedures, timely approvals, and forthcoming and supportive nature of the government throughout this endeavour, the PMO said.





The vaccine manufacturers noted that had the country been following old norms, there would have been a considerable delay and “we would not have been able to reach the vaccination level that we have attained till now,” the statement said.





Prime Minister Modi praised the efforts of the vaccine manufacturers, which has resulted in the country crossing the milestone of 100 crore vaccinations, and said that they have played a big role in the success story of India.





He said that the entire world is looking up to India in the backdrop of the success of the vaccination drive.