Statehood post polls: Amit Shah’s Jammu and Kashmir promise

Terrorism decreased, corruption and dynastic politics ended and an era of peace, development, prosperity started on August 5, 2019, said Shah as he reached out to the youths in the Valley urging them to stand up to disruptive elements and become ambassadors of peace.





Shah started his busy day with a visit to the residence of slain police officer Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad Dar and gave orders for a government job to his wife Fatima Akhtar.





He also met the families of nine victims of recent terror attacks including Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of popular medical stores in Srinagar, and school principal Supinder Kour.





Shah, who is visiting the Valley amid a spurt in the killing of civilians including non-locals by terrorists, chaired a security review meeting during which he was informed about the steps taken to eliminate terrorism from the Valley, officials said.