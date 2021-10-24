PM Modi likely to meet Pope Francis on October 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, at the Vatican on October 29.
Chennai:
PM Modi is scheduled to leave for Rome a day earlier, to attend the G20 summit on the 30th and 31st of this month. The COP26 summit will take place on November 1 in Scotland after the G20 summit.
This conference will address the challenges posed by climate change. In this context, Sources said Modi is likely to take part in important events involving British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Conversations