Sat, Oct 23, 2021

Terrorist associate arrested in Kashmir's Baramulla

Published: Oct 23,202108:02 PM by IANS

Updated: Oct 23,202108:26 PM

A terrorist associate was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday and incriminating materials, including grenades, were recovered from his possession, police said.

Image Courtesy: IANS
Srinagar:
The Baramulla police, along with the Army and the CRPF, arrested the terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit TRF (LeT) at Kitchama.
 
He has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Malik, son of G. Mohd Malik resident of Kitchama, Baramulla.
 
Police said incriminating materials including a Chinese hand grenade, two pistol magazines, and 16 live pistol rounds were recovered from his possession.
 
Malik was in close contact with active terrorist Hilal Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Shrakwara Kreeri, and was providing logistical and other material support to him, police said.

