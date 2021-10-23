Digvijaya accuses MP govt of giving farmers low quality seeds

Bhopal :

Singh alleged that the farmers are not being provided quality seeds. "He (Patel) has indulged in corruption and is taking money from people involved in selling unverified seeds in the state," Singh said in a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.





Singh further added that he has no faith in the state agriculture minister. In his letter, Singh has urged the Chief Minister to look into the matter.





"You (Chouhan) always introduce yourself as a son of farmer and then you must look into this issue immediately and stop providing uncertified seeds to the farmers," Digvijaya Singh said.





Singh also urged Chouhan to make state's seeds verified by the department active for the sake of farmers.





Meanwhile, Singh also stated said that during his tenure as agriculture minister of the state, an agency was established to ensure that farmers get quality seeds only.





"Seed farm corporation was established during my tenure as agriculture minister with a purpose to provide quality seeds to the farmers. We had linked it (seeds corporation) with agriculture university so that good quality seeds could be made to improve the crops in the state," Singh added.