Sat, Oct 23, 2021

Faizabad junction to be renamed as Ayodhya Cantt

Published: Oct 23,202106:41 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Yogi Adityanath government on Saturday decided to rechristen Faizabad junction as Ayodhya Cantt, as per a tweet shared by the Chief Minister's office.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. File photo
UP CM Yogi Adityanath. File photo
Lucknow:
Earlier, the government had renamed Faizabad district as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj. 

After becoming Chief Minister of the state in 2017, Yogi Adityanath renamed Mughalsarai Junction railway station. Adityanath's proposal to change the name of the station was approved by the Central government and in 2018, it was rechristened as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction. 

The Yogi Cabinet also renamed Mughalsarai tehsil as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Tehsil.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations