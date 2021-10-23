CISF apologises to Chandran over airport frisking after dancer terms it humiliation

New Delhi :

“We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Ms. Sudhaa Chandran. As per protocol, prosthetics are to be removed for security checks only under exceptional circumstances. We will examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Ms. Sudhaa Chandran to remove the prosthetics.





“We assure Ms. Sudhaa Chandran that all our personnel will be sensitised again on the protocols,” tweeted the CISF.





Chandran had earlier issued a video statement on a social media platform saying it was very “disheartening and humiliating” for her when she was asked by a lady personnel of the central force to remove her prosthetic limb.





In her video statement, Chandran has made an a “humble appeal” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make provision for a certificate or a card that can be easily displayed by specially-abled people at airports and other public places for easy security checks.





Chandran said she had “danced with an artificial limb and created history and made the country very proud. But every time I go on my professional visits, each time I am stopped at the airport and when I request security, to CISF officers that please do an ETD (explosive trace detector) test for my artificial limb they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them,” she said.