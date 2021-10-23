OPCC working prez may join BJD

Bhubaneswar :

The resignation letter was sent to the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi. “With profound respect and obedience, I beg to state with extreme sorrow and pain that I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress,” he stated in the letter.





A prominent tribal leader and former MP from Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency, Majhi said that he wanted to serve people while being in the Congress, but the grand old party “lacks enthusiasm”.





“The organisation of the party was extremely well managed by your dynamic leadership which gradually declined due to recalcitrant persons occupying pivotal posts at different levels, and now the party has almost lost its credibility which may take a long time to revive,” he pointed out in the letter. He, however, said, “I have a great desire to serve my people, in whatever position I am, which is now lacking in the Congress party...” Sources close to Majhi said that the former parliamentarian is most likely to join the ruling BJD along with supporters this month when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visits Nabarangpur.