Drop Consumer Protection Act if tribunals not ready, says Supreme Court

New Delhi :

A bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh said it is unfortunate that the top court is being called upon to examine and see that vacancies in tribunals are filled up.





“If the government does not want the tribunals then abolish the act... We are stretching our jurisdiction to see the vacancies are filled in. Normally we should not spend time on this and the posts should be filled. Unfortunately, the judiciary is called upon to see that these posts are manned. This is not a very happy situation,” the bench said.





The top court was hearing a suo motu case on the inaction of the governments in appointing president and members/staff of Districts and State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and inadequate infrastructure across India.





The apex court in its order directed that the process of filling up vacancies in the State Consumer Commissions as per its earlier directions must not be impeded by the judgement of the Bombay High Court which had quashed certain Consumer Protection Rules.





As the hearing commenced, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appointed as amicus curiae in the case, apprised the court about judgement passed by the Bombay High Court at Nagpur Bench quashing certain Consumer Protection Rules.