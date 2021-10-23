‘New India’ achieved milestone: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India’s success in administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in nine months has given a befitting reply to those who questioned its capabilities, and asserted that this highlights a “new India” which can set difficult targets and achieve them
New Delhi:
In his address to the nation a day after India crossed the landmark, Modi congratulated Indians on reaching the vaccine milestone and dwelt at length about its significance and also projected a picture of optimism and hope about India’s growth after a spell of pandemic-induced setback, saying experts and world agencies are very positive about its economy.
It is a matter of pride for all that the country’s vaccination programme was “science-born, science-driven and science-based” in which there no place for any “VIP culture”, he said.
