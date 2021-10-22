Congress offers Goa CM copy of Constitution as pre-Diwali gift

Panaji :

A statement issued here by the party's social media wing in-charge Himanshu Tivrekar also said that the ruling BJP was "using" official machinery to crush any protest against the government.

"We have, therefore, sent a pre-Diwali gift to our Chief Minister Pramod Sawant a copy of the Constitution of India. We urge CM Sawant to read the Constitution from page to page and understand that he is not the king of a dictatorship, instead, he is a public servant of a democracy," Tivrekear said.

"He may also learn about the rights of the citizens before he behaves this way again. This democracy is very dear to us Goans. Chief Minister Sawant, do not forget that a government is of the people, for the people and by the people. Without us Goan people, there is no Government!" he added.

Congress' pre-Diwali gift comes two days after Youth Congress workers, including women members, were baton-charged by the police, while they were staging a peaceful protest march against an ongoing poker tournament onboard an offshore casino in Panaji.

The Congress has claimed that the local administrative officials had not issued baton-charge orders, saying the police action was without cause or direction by the district administration authorities.

"The CM also fails to understand that police may use force only in exceptional circumstances and that too upon instructions of the District Magistrate. There was no such written order issued by the DM (District Magistrate) given for lathi charge. Such unconstitutional behavior by the Chief Minister of Goa is highly unprecedented and extremely dangerous," Tivrekar said.