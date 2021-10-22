NEET: Supreme Court asks Centre about EWS criteria

New Delhi :

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre whether it would like to revisit the limit of rupees eight lakh annual income fixed for determining the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category for reservation in NEET admissions for medical courses. The top court clarified that it is not embarking into the policy domain but is only trying to ascertain whether constitutional principles have adhered or not. The bench said, “Tell us if you want to revisit the criteria or not. If you want us to discharge our duties, then we are ready to do so. We are formulating questions which you need to answer them”.



