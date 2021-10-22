Political events in areas near bypoll segments banned

Against the backdrop of “certain political parties” conducting electioneering in areas adjoining districts and constituencies where by-elections are being held, the Election Commission on Thursday asked parties not to hold any political activity directly related to the by-polls in areas adjoining the poll-going districts or constituencies.
New Delhi:
The EC said its existing instructions, regarding enforcement of MCC during by-elections to parliamentary and assembly seats, provide that the applicability of the poll code will be to the district concerned, comprising the poll-going constituency. In a separate statement, the EC said that in case, the constituency is comprised in a state capital or metropolitan city or corporation, then model code instructions would be applicable in the area of the constituency concerned only.
Conversations