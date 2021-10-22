Aryan’s judicial custody extended, Shah Rukh Khan meets son

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met his son Aryan Khan in the Arthur Road jail where the latter is lodged following his arrest in a drugs case earlier this month, a day after a Mumbai court rejected his bail plea, prolonging his stay in prison.
Mumbai:
This was the first time Aryan Khan (23) met any family member since his arrest. On Thursday, the special court extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and seven other accused till October 30. A team of the NCB’s Mumbai zonal unit visited Shah Rukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’ for seeking certain material related to the case. The NCB also recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday after it allegedly came across some WhatsApp chats during its investigation.
Conversations