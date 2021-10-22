India achieves record milestone of 100 crore vaccinations

New Delhi :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the landmark reached in little over nine months time since the countrywide vaccination drive was launched on January 16 as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore.





He also visited the vaccination centre at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and interacted with hospital staff and some of the beneficiaries. Modi said the country now has a strong protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years. “This achievement belongs to India, every citizen of India,” he said, expressing gratitude to those engaged in the programme. Modi tweeted, “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve



