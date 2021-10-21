Delhi CM meets Polish envoy, discusses twin cities agreement

New Delhi :

"We will be very happy to get Poland's expertise in solid waste management in Delhi. We are very pleased with the offer we have received from Poland in this matter. The Urban Development Minister of Delhi Government is looking into the issue. In this regard, a discussion can be held in detail between the Minister of Urban Development and the top companies of Poland who specialise in this. They can give their presentations to the ministry," Kejriwal said after the meeting on Thursday afternoon.





"Had a very fruitful meeting with the Polish ambassador to India, HE Prof. Adam Burakowski. Discussed a wide range of issues including possibilities of Delhi's collaborations with Poland on solid waste management as well as in tourism," Kejriwal tweeted.





"Poland can help strengthen the solid waste management system in Delhi. Earlier, solid waste used to be a challenge in Poland too, but we worked efficiently towards solid waste management. Today we have beaches on the banks of the river and cleanliness is everywhere in the country. We would be happy to share our solutions to help Delhi in solid waste management," said Burakowski, adding, "I understand that a large part of the pollution that plagues Delhi comes from other states, but implementing concrete solutions can solve this problem to a great extent."





The Ambassador may also discuss the matter with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.