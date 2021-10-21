Thu, Oct 21, 2021

Proud to contribute to 1 bn vaccinations: Bharat Biotech

Published: Oct 21,202103:36 PM by IANS

Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech on Thursday said it was proud to contribute to India reaching the one billion-mark of Covid vaccinations.

Bharat Biotech Managing Director Suchitra Ella (File Photo: ANI)
Hyderabad:
The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said that reaching the one billion-mark in just nine-months is a remarkable achievement for India. 
 
"Bharat Biotech is proud to have contributed to this historic landmark. This is a unified effort of the Government, vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all the vaccinated citizens of India, making it a true success story of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Asaid Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.
 
"We thank the PMO, MOH, NRA, ICMR, academic collaborators, industry partners, stakeholders, suppliers & employees for enabling us to maximize our efforts & deliver COVAXIN successfully to India's vaccination," said Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

