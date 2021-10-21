IAF aircraft Mirage 2000 crashes in MP, pilot ejected safely

Bhopal :

The incident occurred at Mankabagh village near Barauli area of Bhind, which is around 500 km from state capital Bhopal.





The aircraft was being flown by lieutenant Abhilash. A video taken by a local shows pilot gliding down smoothly with the help of a parachute. However, he received minor injuries.





Soon after the crash, the plane caught fire, however, the pilot was ejected safely with minor injuries, said a police official in Bhind district.





"Villagers spotted the aircraft and informed local police. A team rushed to the spot and started rescue operation," said a senior police official.





The aircraft had taken off from Maharajpura airbase in Gwalior in the morning, a senior airport official told IANS.





"An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely," IAF said adding that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.