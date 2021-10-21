HM Shah congratulates India on vaccination milestone

New Delhi :

Shah credited the creation of the record to the ''visionary leadership and constant encouragement'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





''Today, India has achieved the target of administering over 100 crore coronavirus vaccines...this record has reacquainted the world with the immense potential of new India,'' he said in a tweet while congratulating the entire nation on the historic achievement.





''I thank all scientists, researchers and health workers who have contributed in this 'mahayagya' by overcoming many challenges and congratulate Modi ji who is determined for the safety and health of every person,'' he said.