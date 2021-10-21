India shows exemplary capabilities to ensure people's welfare: Niti Aayog VC on vaccine milestone

New Delhi :

India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination program as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday.





''India once again shows exemplary capabilities to deliver the solutions for ensuring people's welfare. Congratulations @mansukhmandviya for meeting honorable @PMOIndia's highest expectations,'' Kumar said in a tweet.





