Thu, Oct 21, 2021

India shows exemplary capabilities to ensure people's welfare: Niti Aayog VC on vaccine milestone

Oct 21,2021

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said India once again shows exemplary capabilities to deliver the solutions for ensuring people's welfare as the total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed the 100-crore mark.

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar (Photo: ANI)
India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination program as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday. 

''India once again shows exemplary capabilities to deliver the solutions for ensuring people's welfare. Congratulations @mansukhmandviya for meeting honorable @PMOIndia's highest expectations,'' Kumar said in a tweet.


