PM Modi pays homage to police personnel who laid down lives in line of duty

New Delhi :

Modi posted a tweet on the Police Commemoration Day, which is observed to pay tributes to police personnel who laid down their lives while discharging their duties. The prime minister said, ''On Police Commemoration Day, I would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts by our police forces in preserving law and order, and assisting others in times of need. I pay homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.''





On Police Commemoration Day, I would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts by our police forces in preserving law and order, and assisting others in times of need. I pay homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/DqWNskwZqh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021



