PM Modi congratulates elected BJP members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated BJP members who emerged victorious in the recent local body polls and said the party will keep working for Tamil Nadu’s betterment.
New Delhi:
Modi’s tweet was in response to state BJP president K Annamalai’s post on a meeting of the party’s elected candidates as he noted that they included eight first-time union councillors, 41 village panchayat presidents, most of them first-timers and 332 ward members.
“I would like to congratulate our fellow Karyakartas who have been elected in the Tamil Nadu local body polls....,” Modi tweeted.
தமிழ்நாடு உள்ளாட்சித் தேர்தலில் தேர்ந்தெடுக்கப்பட்ட எங்கள் கட்சிக்காரர்களை நான் வாழ்த்த விரும்புகிறேன். எங்கள் மீது நம்பிக்கை வைத்த தமிழ்நாட்டின் சகோதர சகோதரிகளுக்கு நன்றி.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2021
அருமையான தமிழகத்தின் முன்னேற்றத்திற்காக தொடர்ந்து உழைப்போம். https://t.co/xJNjD0A12O
