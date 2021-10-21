Aryan Khan goes to High Court as lower court denies bail citing WhatsApp chats

Mumbai :

His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted. VV Patil, special judge for the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant (26) and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha (28).





The lawyers of Aryan Khan and Dhamecha moved the High Court seeking bail soon thereafter. The matter is likely to be mentioned on Thursday before Justice N W Sambre seeking urgent hearing. The special NDPS Act court in its 21-page order noted that WhatsApp chats of Aryan prima facie revealed that he was “dealing in illicit drug activities on a regular basis” and therefore it cannot be said that he was not likely to commit a similar offence if released on bail.