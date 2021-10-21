BJP open to alliance with Amarinder’s party

The BJP on Wednesday reciprocated warmly to former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s suggestion for an alliance with the party in the upcoming state Assembly polls, lauding him as a patriot and asserting that it is open to joining hands with those who put national interest first.

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File image) New Delhi : BJP general secretary and party in-charge of Punjab affairs Dushyant Gautam said Singh, who has announced that he will quit the Congress and launch a party, is moving away from the dynasty and towards nationalism.