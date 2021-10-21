Ensure no safe havens for corrupt: PM Modi

Narmada :

Virtually addressing a joint conference of the CVC and the CBI at Kevadia in Gujarat, Modi said no matter how powerful a person may be, stern action should be taken against those who work against the interest of the nation or its people.





The statement comes at a time when the Central government is engaged in legal proceedings to bring back alleged economic offenders like Vijjay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Chowksi, who have taken refuge in foreign countries.





“You have to remember that your partnership is with this ‘mitti’ (soil), with Maa Bharti (Mother India). There should not be any safe havens anywhere in the world for those who betray the country or its people,” the PM said addressing the conference. However powerful one may be, stern action should be taken against those who work contrary to the national interest or of our people.





We should continue our work in the national interest, he said. Modi said due to the hard work of his government in the last six-seven years, a faith has been established among people that corruption can be stopped.





“In the last six-seven years, we have been able to establish a faith among people that it is possible to stop corruption in the country. People of the country have faith today that they will get benefits of government schemes without any give and take or without any middlemen, he said. “Corruption, big or small, takes away the rights of common people. It is a hindrance in the progress of the country and affects our collective energy,” he added.





Modi said the previous government lacked the will to control corruption. We started as a mission to simplify the life of people by reducing controls, we believe in minimum government and maximum governance, he said.





The PM listed various initiatives taken by his government to curb corruption in the last seven years by using technology and trusting people.