2 LeT militants, soldier killed in Shopian encounter

Published: Oct 21,202112:52 AM

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants and a soldier died in an encounter in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Security personnel at an encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district (Image credit: ANI)
Srinagar:
Two other security personnel were injured in the encounter. According to officials, one of the ultras killed was involved in the murder of a carpenter from UP’s Saharanpur recently.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police and BSF have recovered a huge cache of weapons near the India-Pak border in the Tarn Taran district. In a joint operation, Punjab Police and BSF recovered 22 pistols, 44 magazines, 100 rounds of ammunition and 1kg of heroin, the police said.

