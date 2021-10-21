2 LeT militants, soldier killed in Shopian encounter

Srinagar :

Two other security personnel were injured in the encounter. According to officials, one of the ultras killed was involved in the murder of a carpenter from UP’s Saharanpur recently.





Meanwhile, Punjab Police and BSF have recovered a huge cache of weapons near the India-Pak border in the Tarn Taran district. In a joint operation, Punjab Police and BSF recovered 22 pistols, 44 magazines, 100 rounds of ammunition and 1kg of heroin, the police said.