Priyanka Gandhi detained briefly, allowed to meet kin of custody victim in Agra

Agra :

The police have allowed Priyanka Gandhi to go and she has left for Agra, Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said. The Lucknow police have allowed four people, including UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu and senior leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, to accompany Priyanka Gandhi, Awasthi said.





Police said the Congress general secretary was stopped at the Lucknow-Agra expressway as the Agra district magistrate had requested not to allow any political personality to go there following the man’s death.





“She was neither taken into custody nor arrested. Because of the massive crowds, the traffic movement was being hampered and she was first asked to either go to the party office or her residence but when she did not agree, she was sent to the police lines,” Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur said.





To a query from reporters in Kushinagar on the Congress leader being stopped from going to Agra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Law and order is supreme and no one will be allowed to play with it.” While being taken to the police lines, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters that she will definitely go to Agra.





“Do I need someone’s permission whenever I move out of Lucknow? Is there a problem? Why am I not being allowed to go to Agra? Is there a law-and-order issue?” Priyanka Gandhi asked the policemen who stopped her cavalcade.