1 dies, 24 taken ill post funeral feast in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

One of the Children admitted to Common Health Center (Source: IANS)

Patna :

The children went to the house of a villager named Ganesh Mahto whose wife passed away recently and as per the ritual, he had organised a funeral feast on Tuesday evening.

After consuming the food, the children complained of vomiting and severe abdominal pain.

Confirming one death, Civil surgeon Dr Vinay Kumar Sharma said that some of the children were admitted to Common Health Center (CHC) in Saraiya, private hospitals and five referred to Sadar hospital.

During the treatment, one of the children identified as Nishant Kumar died.

"We have directed medical officers of CHC Saraiya to initiate treatment of the children with utmost priority. A number of senior officials of the district are also camping in the CHC as well as in the village," Sharma said.

"We have collected food samples of the funeral feast and sent it to the lab for testing. We strongly believe that adulterated material in preparation of dishes may have led to food poisoning," Sharma said.