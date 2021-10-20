Amarinder Singh to launch own party, open to seat pact with BJP

New Delhi :

Singh resigned as chief minister of Punjab last month after a bitter feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu and infighting in the state Congress.





The party replaced him with Charanjit Singh Channi. “The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year,” Singh said on Tuesday.





He also said he will not rest until he secures the future of “my people and my state”. “Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure peace and security, which is at stake,” he was quoted by his media adviser.