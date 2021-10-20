PM Modi to interact with global oil and gas sector CEOs today

New Delhi :

This is the sixth such annual interaction which began in 2016 and marks the participation of global leaders in the oil and gas sector, who deliberate upon key issues of the sector and explore potential areas of collaboration and investment with India, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.





The broad theme of the upcoming interaction is promotion of clean growth and sustainability.





Modi to dedicate airport: Modi will also inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport, which is an endeavour to connect Buddhist pilgrimage sites around the world, on Wednesday and launch various development projects there during his visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The PMO said he will also participate in marking Abhidhamma Day at Mahaparinirvana Temple in Kushinagar before attending a public function to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.