Bangladesh becoming jihadistan due to rising anti-Hindu mindset, says Taslima

Hindus and Buddhists in Bangladesh have become “third-class citizens” and the growing anti-Hindu mindset is alarming, the writer said. Communal tension has been brewing over an alleged incident of blasphemy at a Durga Puja venue in Comilla last week that triggered clashes in many districts.





Slamming the attacks, the writer said, “I actually don’t like to call it Bangladesh anymore. It has become ‘jihadistan’ now. All the subsequent governments made Islam the state religion so Hindus and Buddhists have become third-class citizens and subject to persecution like this.”