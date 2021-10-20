Bangladesh becoming jihadistan due to rising anti-Hindu mindset, says Taslima

Anguished over the anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh, renowned writer Taslima Nasreen has said the country has now become “Jihadistan” where madrasas are a breeding ground for fundamentalism and accused the Sheikh Hasina government of using religion for political gains.
New Delhi:
Hindus and Buddhists in Bangladesh have become “third-class citizens” and the growing anti-Hindu mindset is alarming, the writer said. Communal tension has been brewing over an alleged incident of blasphemy at a Durga Puja venue in Comilla last week that triggered clashes in many districts.
Slamming the attacks, the writer said, “I actually don’t like to call it Bangladesh anymore. It has become ‘jihadistan’ now. All the subsequent governments made Islam the state religion so Hindus and Buddhists have become third-class citizens and subject to persecution like this.”
Conversations