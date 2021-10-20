India at 71st on GFS index 2021 of 113 nations, lags behind neighbours Pakistan and Sri Lanka

New Delhi :

Pakistan (with 52.6 points) scored better than India (50.2 points) in the category of food affordability. Sri Lanka was even better with 62.9 points in this category on the GFS Index 2021, a global report released by Economist Impact and Corteva Agriscience on Tuesday said.





Ireland, Australia, the UK, Finland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada, Japan, France and the US shared the top rank with the overall GFS score in the range of 77.8 and 80 points on the index.





The GFS Index was designed and constructed by London-based Economist Impact and is sponsored by Corteva Agriscience.