Priyanka’s formula for UP poll: 40 pc tickets for women

Lucknow :

The party’s national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in charge of party affairs in Uttar Pradesh made this announcement at a news conference here, saying the decision is aimed at making women, who constitute roughly half the vote bank, a “full-fledged partner in power”.





The AICC general secretary tasked with regaining the party’s lost ground in the political heartland, however, was non-committal about contesting the upcoming state polls herself.





“It has not been decided as yet,” she quipped in response to a question on the possibility of her contesting the polls. Congress which could win only seven seats in the 403-member UP house in 2017 polls has decided to put its bet on women in the elections early next year.





“It is the party’s promise to give 40 per cent tickets to women in the coming elections. Had I had my way, I would have given 50 per cent tickets to them,” Priyanka said, adding it could be taken forward in the 2024 elections.





“There is no hidden meaning behind it. We want women in politics to become full-fledged partners in power. We have decided that in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party will give 40 per cent of tickets to women,” she said.





The announcement by the Congress leader was greeted with the bursting of firecrackers and slogan-shouting by women workers who were watching the press conference on a large screen installed in the party office.