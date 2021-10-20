Blocked Indian submarine from entering into country’s waters, claims Pakistan Navy

Islamabad :

The incident occurred on October 16 when an Indian submarine was detected by a Pakistan Navy patrol aircraft, the military said in a statement.





The navy “detected and blocked the Indian submarine from entering into Pakistani waters,” the statement said. It said that during the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontiers.





The statement said it is the third incident of its kind during which an Indian Naval Submarine has been prematurely detected and tracked by Maritime Patrol Aircraft.