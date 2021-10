Ten Central commerce unions on Tuesday wrote a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the sale of Air India to the Tatas and roll again what they termed the “coverage of promoting nationwide property”.

Representative Image New Delhi : The unions pressured that the sale of Air India offered higher avenues for profitability to the brand new homeowners, with 141 plane, well-trained workforce, 4,400 home and 1,800 worldwide slots at Indian airports and 900 overseas. Related Tags : Unions | PM | Sale | AI | Tatas