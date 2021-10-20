Uttarakhand disaster: 42 killed in rains, Nainital cut off

New Delhi :

In view of the incessant rains, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated his appeal to Chardham yatris to stay where they are and not to resume their journeys before the weather improved “The number of casualties in Kumaon region alone has crossed 40,” DIG Nilesh Anand Bharne said. Of the 42 fresh deaths, 28 people were killed in Nainital district.





Chief Minister Dhami also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in rain-related incidents. Three IAF helicopters have arrived in the state and are assisting in relief and rescue operations. Nainital was cut off from the rest of the state with three roads leading to the popular tourist spot blocked due to a series of landslides. Dozens of tourists were stranded in some parts of the state. The NDRF rescued over 300 people from flood-affected areas of Uttarakhand, the federal force said on Tuesday.





The NDRF has deployed 15 teams in the state. Rainfall was reported from other parts of the country as well including Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, according to the IMD.





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the deaths caused by the tragedy.