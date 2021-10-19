Turning point, says Congress on 40 pc tickets to women in UP

New Delhi :

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "The announcement by Priyanka Gandhi that the Congress will put up 40 per cent women candidates in forthcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is truly unprecedented and historic. It is a turning point in Indian politics!"

The Congress is battling to position itself in the Uttar Pradesh politics and has decided to present 11 'sankalp' (resolves) ahead of the assembly polls and 40 per cent tickets to women is one of them.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "the issue will resonate everywhere as the politics should go beyond religion and caste and the Congress will empower women in the state politically."

The Congress has given example how Priyanka Gandhi has been raising the issue of women in the state, be it Hathras or meeting SP candidate Ritu Singh who was a victim of misbehaviour by the BJP during block parmukh polls, she said.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Tuesday, announced that her party would give 40 per cent tickets to women in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. She said that all women who want to bring about a change in the system, are welcome to come forward and contest elections.

"Any woman who wants to contest can give an application till October 15," she announced at a press conference.

The party is out of power since 1989 in the state and is trying to make its presence felt in the state politics where the BJP and the SP are said to be in direct contest in the upcoming polls. The party thinks that through its promises it will be able to divert people's attention towards the party which will do good in the next polls.