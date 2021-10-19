Tue, Oct 19, 2021

Official Twitter handle of Raj govt's DIPR hacked

The official Twitter handle of the Directorate of Information Public Relations (DIPR), which is responsible for the promotion of Rajasthan government's projects, was hacked on Monday and its name was changed to Elon Musk. The picture of a spacecraft was put as its display picture.

Source: IANS
The officials came to know about the hacking on Monday morning and then launched a hunt to trace the accused.
 
While the IT professionals recovered the account within a short time, there was no tampering with content. Now the security features of all social media accounts are being reviewed. 

