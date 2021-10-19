Bangladesh attacks: WB govt asks dist admins to be on high alert

Kolkata :

“The government has asked district administrations, especially those bordering Bangladesh, to exercise caution against fake news circulation on the violence and vandalism in the neighbouring country. All agencies have been told to keep vigil and thwart attempts to create tension,” the official added.





A similar word of caution was also issued to senior police officers by Additional DG (Intelligence). “Since 13.10.21, social media platforms have been flooded with posts of vandalism of Durga Puja pandals in Bangladesh. Centering these issues, districts along Indo-Bangla border have become hyper sensitive and leaders of different Hindu organisations of India pro-active.





“...you are requested to sensitise you officers and men under your control and keep sharp vigil,” the message by the ADGP said.