Prominent personalities appeal to Hasina govt to punish arsonists

Kolkata :





Observing the responsibility to protect life, property and right to practice own religion of minority rests on majority community, the signatories noted.





The signatories include educationist Pabitra Sarkar, CPM Politburo member Md Salim, former Kolkata Mayor Bikash Bhattacharya theatre personality Deb Shankar Halder, writer Nabakumar Basu, actors Parambrata Chatterjee, Riddhi Sen, Ritwik Chakroborty, among others.

In the open letter issued on Sunday night, over 60 signatories pointed out with regret that “members of Hindu community” in Bangladesh could not celebrate their biggest festival Durga Puja smoothly in many places in the wake of incidents of attack and untoward incidents at different Durga Puja pandals.”