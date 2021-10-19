Meghalaya Guv offers to mediate on MSP demand, backs call for min’s resignation

Jaipur :

Malik also said the BJP will not return to power unless the government listens to the farmers agitating over the Agri laws, and asserted that he is ready to mediate if the Centre agrees to give a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops.





On the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Malik said the Union Minister of State for Home should have been asked to resign right after the Lakhimpur incident.





“It is completely wrong. Resignation of the minister should have been sought the day the Lakhimpur Kheri incident took place. Otherwise too, he doesn’t deserve to be a minister,” he told reporters in Jhunjhunu on Sunday.