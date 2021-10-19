Samajwadi Party rebel Nitin Agarwal elected Deputy Speaker of UP Assembly

Nitin Agarwal greeting his colleagues at the UP assembly after being elected as Deputy Speaker (ANI)

Lucknow :

While Agarwal bagged 304 votes, Verma got 60 votes in the polling held inside the assembly premises through ballot paper.





A total of 368 votes were cast, out of which four were declared invalid. The opposition BSP and Congress MLAs boycotted the election.





Nitin Agarwal, a third-term MLA from Hardoi, is the son of former state minister Naresh Agarwal who had switched over to the BJP from the Samajwadi Party.





According to sources, SP had moved the Speaker seeking disqualification of Agarwal from the Assembly 5-6 months, and around 15-20 days back the Speaker rejected the petition.