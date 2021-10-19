Expecting additional piece of info from Bharat Biotech regarding Covaxin: WHO

New York :

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which has developed Covaxin, had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) to the World Health Organisation on April 19 for its vaccine.





‘’We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO’s recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the #COVID-19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners — before recommending a product for emergency use, we must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective,” the global health organization said in a tweet.