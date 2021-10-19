FM highlights need to keep supply chains open for vax raw materials

New York :

Sitharaman, participating in the 36th Annual G30 International Banking Seminar virtually here on Sunday, spoke on the panel about Financing the Commons, Climate and pandemic security, the Finance Ministry tweeted.





She stressed focused mobilization and #equitableallocation of finances and #techsolutions to successfully harness the global #commongood of #climate and #pandemic security, it said.





Sitharaman highlighted the need for an international financial architecture to fight the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe and supported the need of new financial instruments to focus and press forward green initiatives.