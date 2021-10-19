Cong leaders want Rahul back as chief: Kharge

Gulbarga District :

“Our media chairman (Randeep Singh) Surjewala ji had spoken about the CWC proceedings in detail. All the people have agreed and requested Rahul Gandhi to take up the charge of AICC President. In reply, he (Rahul Gandhi) said ‘he will think about it and whatever work I have to do, I am doing and will do in future’,” he said in reply to a query on the proceedings of Congress Working Committee meeting.





“However, all people want that Rahul Gandhi should control the reigns of the Congress party,” he added. Further, he listed out several resolutions passed by the CWC on issues pertaining to fuel price hike, farm laws, Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Jammu and Kashmir situation, and economy among other issues.





After the CWC meeting on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had stated that he ‘will consider’ returning as chief of party all leaders asked him to resume the charge as AICC chief. The interim president Sonia Gandhi, in an indirect reference to G-23 leaders, had asserted that she is a full-time, hands-on Congress President and one should approach her directly instead of making press statements.