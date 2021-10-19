India and Israel agree to resume FTA negotiations from next month

Jerusalem :

“Our officials have actually agreed on the resumption of the India-Israel free trade negotiations starting in November. They are very confident that we would be able to conclude the negotiations by next June,” Jaishankar announced after he met Lapid. Discussions around the FTA have been going on between the two sides for more than a decade but it is the first time that a definite deadline has been set, providing seriousness to the process. Several announcements have been made by two sides over the years but agreement has remained elusive.





“Very productive talks today with APM and FM @YairLapid. Discussed a wide range of regional and global issues. Agreed to resume FTA negotiations next month. Agreed in principle on mutual recognition of COVID vaccination certification, Jaishankar later tweeted.





On his part, Lapid also stressed that the FTA will be “finalised as fast as we can” in the interest of both the countries and business communities.