Death toll in Kerala rain touches 38, 1 person still missing

The toll in the devastating landslides and flash floods that had occurred in south-central districts of Kerala has gone up to 24 on Monday, with the Navy and NDRF recovering two more bodies from the slush and debris, as the state government put the number of deaths in rain-related incidents since October 12 at 38
Kottayam:
According to officials, this includes 13 people who died in the landslide-hit Koottickal in Kottayam district whose bodies have already been recovered and 11 who died in various rain-related incidents in Idukki district.
Idukki district authorities said the Navy, NDRF, Fire force personnel and others have been engaged in rescue operations at Kokkayar and other regions of the district which were ravaged by numerous landslips on October 16 where one more person is said to be missing.
