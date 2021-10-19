Alert in Assam over threats from ISI, al-Qaeda

The Assam police have sounded an alert over possible terror strikes by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror outfit al-Qaeda over alleged persecution of Muslims in the state.
Guwahati:
The alert has been issued following reports received from the Special Branch of the state police.
The circular said the ISI is planning to target individuals including RSS cadres and army areas in Assam and other places in India’. Another input quoted in the circular said the al-Qaeda has called for “jihad in Assam and Kashmir”.
