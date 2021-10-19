Infra boost in Arunachal for easy transit of troops

West Kameng :

India is giving a major push to boosting connectivity and use of high-tech surveillance along the nearly 1,350-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh sector to ensure quick mobilization of troops and heavy weaponry to deal with any eventuality in the face of the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.





As part of the mega plan, around 20 bridges, a number of tunnels, airbases, and several key roads are being developed in strategically key areas in Arunachal Pradesh to bolster the overall military preparedness, officials said on Monday. Major General Zubin A Minwalla, General-Officer-Commanding of the 5 Mountain Division, said the focus has been to further strengthen road infrastructure as well as the use of high-tech surveillance equipment to create more battlefield transparency.





The 5 Mountain Division is tasked with keeping vigil over areas from Bum La to west of Bhutan and is considered one of the most critical formations of the Indian Army.