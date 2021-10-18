Shots fired at murder accused returning from Delhi court, 1 injured

New Delhi :

According to the official, shots were fired on a Fortuner car in which the driver of the car identified as Shafiq suffered injuries. The car was carrying two more people -- Somraj alias Dhami and his personal security officer who was sitting on the rear seat.

All three were returning from Patiala House court after attending a hearing in a murder case of one person named Ashok Mann, registered in the year 2020 in which Dhami along with his brothers are accused. The injured have been admitted to the Fortis Hospital.

The police are currently looking at all the CCTV footage in the area and the road where the incident occurred has been sealed from both sides. The panic-stricken people have even closed the market which was just adjacent to the crime scene.

Prima facie it looks like the case of personal enmity as the complainant has accused deceased Ashok Mann's brother Harender Mann of carrying out the attack. However, there was no official confirmation on that. During the attack, four rounds were fired at the car and one live round was recovered from the incident site.

"We have initiated an investigation into the case," the official added.